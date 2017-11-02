Xiaomi officially announces MIUI 9: Stable version starts rolling out November 3 for select devices

Alongside the new Y series phones, Xiaomi also unveiled the global version of MIUI 9, the latest upgrade to its popular Android-based operating system, which includes new features designed for India.

Introducing the new custom user interface, Jai Mani, Lead Product Manager, Xiaomi India, said that the new MIUI version has been developed keeping users in mind and at the same, the new changes have been made in accordance with the feedback provided by MIUI users.

While the company has said that there are many new added features, the new MIUI 9 version's main highlights are fast app launches and that it delivers seamless performance and experience. "MIUI has over 280 million users, in 56 languages, across more than 220 regions. Last year, MIUI 8 brought along innovative features, such as scrolling screenshots, SMS Caller ID, Dual Apps, Second Space, and more. With MIUI 9, Xiaomi has focused on faster app launches, and a smoother UI with reduced latency," Mani said. The company has even claimed that the new version is as fast as stock Android.

Further, the new version also brings in system optimizations, bug fixes and also improvements in notifications and users will now see bundled notifications, expand the notification for the tab, quick reply, split-screen, app vault and quick tap change. MIUI 9 also comes with 21 animated icons as well as "Smart photo editor" feature powered by on-device AI and the feature will now allow users to do more with their image.

The new version also brings new and improved apps that will seemingly enhance customer experience. Some of the improved apps include Mi Calculator, Mi Explorer, Mi Video, Mi Drop, Calendar, New stickers (12 stickers exclusively for India), new themes and Security.

Apart from all these, the company has promised that it will be bringing more features, upgrades, and improvements in the coming days.

MIUI 9 will be rolled out for the following smartphones:

2017 - Mi MIX 2 / Mi Note 3 / Mi 6 / Mi Max 2 / Redmi Note 4 / Redmi Note 4X / Redmi Note 5A / Redmi 4 / Redmi 4X / Redmi Y1 / Redmi Y1 Lite

2016 - Mi MIX / Mi Note 2 / Mi 5 / Mi 5s/ Mi 5s Plus / Mi Max / Mi Max Prime / Redmi Note 3 / Redmi 3 / Redmi 3S / Redmi 3S Prime / Redmi 4 / Redmi 4A

2015 - Mi Note / Mi 4i / Redmi 2 / Redmi 2 Prime / Redmi Note 4G Prime / Redmi Note 2

2014 - Mi 4/ Redmi Note 4G

2013 - Mi 3

2012 - Mi 2

The MIUI stable version will be rolled out starting tomorrow for Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2 and Mi Mix 2. Other smartphones will be receiving the stable version by end of November.