    Xiaomi Officially Announces The Discontinuation Of Mi Max And Mi Note Series 2019

    By
    |

    Redmi got separated with Xiaomi and become a separate brand in the starting of this year and since then the company is working as a sub-brand for the company. After the separation, Lu Weibing becomes the president of Redmi and since then the company has launched a series of smartphone the global market. Recently the company has also launched its Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. In the latest report it has been reported that the Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun has confirmed that the company will restrict the launch of Mi Max and Mi Note series phones this year.

    Xiaomi Officially Announces The Discontinuation Of Mi Max And Mi Note

     

    So whoever was looking forward to the Mi series phone has to stop expecting anything from the company. According to Jun, Mi series offers high-end devices from the latest innovation of the company and with the Redmi brand the company is targetting to offer high-end smartphones at affordable price segments.

    So now the company will mainly focus on Mi numeral series Mi 9, Mi 9SE. Mi Max 3 was launched in China back in July 2018 and the last Mi Note series phone was Mi Note 3 was not even released in India. Mi Max, Mi Max Prime and Mi Max 2 was launch in the country but the Mi Max 3 is still not launched.

    Xiaomi Officially Announces The Discontinuation Of Mi Max And Mi Note

    With that said the company has officially discontinued the Max and Note series for this year, hope we will get to see something next year under the tablet size phone segment.

    Source

    Read More About: xiaomi mi max xiaomi smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
