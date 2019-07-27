Xiaomi Opens Its 2000th Service Center In Delhi News oi-Priyanka Dua

Xiaomi has launched its 2000th authorized service center in New Delhi. With service centers spread across 680 cities, the company says that it has emerged as the first industry brand to be certified under ISO 9001 and 14001 for the after-sales quality management systems.

In fact, at the launch of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi cited the recent Red Quanta research on its after-sales service quality for Q1 2019. Xiaomi led among top smartphone players in the nation for its after-sales service for three quarters in a row.

Besides, the brand claims to have to achieve Field Failure rate (FFR) at less than half of the industry average. Xiaomi's after-sales team recorded a huge Turn Around Time (TAT) with 96 percent of the cases resolved within four hours and an average of 93 percent of the cases witnessed their issues resolved in two hours, the company claimed.

Furthermore, after opening the 2000th service center in New Delhi, Xiaomi claims to have a service network covering over 90 percent of the districts in the country. These also include remote corners such as far north town of Leh, and southernmost region such as Kanyakumari, as well as the far eastern town of Ziro, and Dwarka in the northwest tip.

Xiaomi Remains Number One Smartphone

Meanwhile, market research firm Strategy Analytics said Xiaomi shipped 10.2 million smartphones accounting for 29 percent market share in India during Q2 2019.

" Xiaomi remains the number one smartphone vendor in India, due to an extensive retail presence, but its lead over Samsung is starting to shrink," said Woody Oh, Director at Strategy Analytics.

Samsung is on a recovery path and its smartphone market share has risen sharply from 23 percent in Q2 2018 to 26 percent in Q2 2019. A portfolio refresh undertaken by Samsung last year, and its 'India-first' strategy, has been central to the firm's resurgence in the second quarter

