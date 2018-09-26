Xiaomi Poco F1 flash sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs and offers

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is ready to conduct the first flash sale of Poco F1 in India as a part of its weekly flash sale today. The smartphone will go on sale via e-commerce giant Flipkart and Mi.com. The company will make three variants of the smartphone up for grabs - the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, the 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, and the special Armoured Edition 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The flash sale will kick off at 12 PM as per Indian standard time.

Xiaomi last week made the Poco F1 6GB variant up for open sale on Flipkart and Mi.com. However, all the three variants will still stick to flash sale model this week.

Poco F1 price in India

The Poco F1 comes with a price tag of Rs 20,999 in India for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 8GB RAM, 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 28,999, and a special Armoured Edition (8GB RAM/ 256GB storage) will cost you Rs. 29,999. The Poco F1 6GB RAM+128GB variant will be available via open sale is priced at Rs. 23,999.

Poco F1 specs

Just to recall, the Poco F1 flaunts a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with the resolution of 1080x2246 pixels and 403 PPI. The screen carries an aspect ratio 18.7:9. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor with AI face recognition and portrait mode.

The Poco F1 is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. The Pocophone F1 holds two SIM cards in a hybrid slot that supports 4G VoLTE. On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers include WiFi 802.11, MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS with Glonass and much more.