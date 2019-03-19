Xiaomi POCO F1 gets Rs. 2000 temporary price cut: Details here News oi-Priyanka Dua The discounted pricing will be available across Flipkart and Mi.com starting 25th March starting midnight till the 28th March.

POCO, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, has announced a temporary price drop for its POCO F1 6GB+128GB.

POCO F1 will receive a price cut of Rs. 2000, which will now retail for Rs.20,999 from 25th March to 28th March.

Besides this customers can also buy POCO F1 6GB+64GB variant for Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant for Rs.27,999 with an additional cashback of Rs. 2000 and Rs. 3000 respectively.

"What started out as a promising dream has now become a successful reality. We designed POCO F1 by making product choices that assure unbelievable performance. With every feedback that we received, we refined the user experience, bringing innovations that truly matter. POCO F1 Evolved is a new experience in the same body, with features like Widevine L1 certification and Game Turbo mode. We are positive that our customers will immensely benefit from these innovative features and make the most of POCO F1, " Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India, said.

For the unaware, POCO F1 was announced in August last year. It features the flagship Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 845 platforms, the industry-leading LiquidCool Technology cooling system, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, and a long-lasting 4000mAh battery that can sustain 8 hours of non-stop gaming.

It also features AI dual camera consisting of a 12MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor with Dual Pixel Autofocus, and 20MP front camera sensor featuring Super Pixel technology that combines the information of four pixels into one large 1.8µm pixel for clearer images with less noise.

Both the rear and front cameras are supported by AI features for photos, such as AI Portrait, AI Beautify, and AI Scene Detection. Additionally, POCO F1 Armoured Edition comes with a back panel made of DuPont Kevlar which also made its debut.

The product is available in polycarbonate backs in Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Rosso Red.