Xiaomi Poco F2 concept video hints at triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Poco F2 has been envisioned with pretty advanced specifications.

    Xiaomi Poco F1 is one of the bestselling smartphones in the Indian market. It carries the highlight of being the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Given the success of the Poco F1, it won't be a huge surprise to see the launch of its successor in the coming months. And, if such a device exists, then it is likely that it will be dubbed Poco F2.

    Xiaomi Poco F2 concept video shows advanced design and features

    A YouTube channel called Smartphone360, which focuses on concepts and designs of upcoming phones has come up with a video of the Poco F2 concepts. With this device, they have imagined features such as 5G connectivity support, triple rear cameras and more. Notably, the Poco offering will be an affordable one, so it would be interesting to see such goodies.

    In-display fingerprint sensor

    Going by the video, it looks like this smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The screen has been imagined with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The design looks almost bezel-less with no bezels at the top and drastically thin chin.

    Flagship hardware and software

    It is known that this device will be an affordable flagship. So, the concept designers have imagined it to make use of the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Adreno 630 SoC. This processor could be dubbed Snapdragon 8150 SoC, suggest the recent leaks. It is expected to get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery. Furthermore, it is believed to have a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage. On the software front, there are claims that the Poco F2 could be launched with Android 9.1 Pie out of the box.

    Five cameras on the whole

    As seen in the concept images, it looks like this smartphone will have dual cameras at the front drilled within the glass panel. At its rear, there appears to be a triple-camera module. It is believed that there will be a 24MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and PDAF, a 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

    Xiaomi Poco F2 concept video

    The Poco F1 is priced between Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 28,999 despite its high-end specifications. If its successor comes packed with such advanced specifications, we can expect it to be priced relatively higher. However, there is no official word regarding the second generation smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand.

    In the meantime, here is the concept video of the Xiaomi Poco F2.

     

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
