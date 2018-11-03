Xiaomi Poco F2 concept video hints at triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

In-display fingerprint sensor

Going by the video, it looks like this smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The screen has been imagined with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The design looks almost bezel-less with no bezels at the top and drastically thin chin.

Flagship hardware and software

It is known that this device will be an affordable flagship. So, the concept designers have imagined it to make use of the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Adreno 630 SoC. This processor could be dubbed Snapdragon 8150 SoC, suggest the recent leaks. It is expected to get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery. Furthermore, it is believed to have a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage. On the software front, there are claims that the Poco F2 could be launched with Android 9.1 Pie out of the box.

Five cameras on the whole

As seen in the concept images, it looks like this smartphone will have dual cameras at the front drilled within the glass panel. At its rear, there appears to be a triple-camera module. It is believed that there will be a 24MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and PDAF, a 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi Poco F2 concept video

The Poco F1 is priced between Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 28,999 despite its high-end specifications. If its successor comes packed with such advanced specifications, we can expect it to be priced relatively higher. However, there is no official word regarding the second generation smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand.

In the meantime, here is the concept video of the Xiaomi Poco F2.