Xiaomi posts a picture taken on the Mi 8: Might soon launch in India

The Xiaomi Mi 8 is the latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, which is also the most affordable smartphone, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The smartphone is currently available only in China, and according to a new hint given by the company the smartphone is likely to launch in India in the coming weeks.

The official Xiaomi Mi Twitter account has shared a bunch of photos taken on the Xiaomi Mi 8 and one of the image is taken in Delhi, which means that the company might launch the Xiaomi Mi 8 in India in the coming days. Xiaomi's last flagship smartphone that was launched in India was the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and the Xiaomi Mi 8 could soon launch in India at a competitive pricing, which is likely to compete against the OnePlus 6 and the Asus ZenFone 5z.

Where in the world are you right now? Send us your shots pic.twitter.com/z9NIjRXmsJ — Mi (@xiaomi) July 2, 2018

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 8 has a 6.21-inch display with FHD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio, offering 400+ pixels per inch. After the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 and the Redmi Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 8 is the third smartphone to offer OLED display made by Samsung. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage. As with the most of the Mi-series smartphones, the Mi 8 also misses out on a micro SD card slot.

In terms of benchmark scores, the Mi 8 scores an all-time high 301427 points and it is one of the few smartphones, which has surpassed 3 lakh margin on the AnTuTu. The smartphone also features dual-channel GPS and this is one of the first smartphones to offer this feature, eliminates interference from buildings and reduces signal delays, increasing the accuracy of navigation.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12MP RGB sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens, which offers portrait mode and x2 lossless zoom. In terms of performance, the phone scores 105 points in DXOMark for photos and 99 points for videos, which is a greater score than the Apple iPhone X. For the front-facing camera, the smartphone uses a 20 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture with a front-facing flash. Both smartphones run on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom MIUI 9.5 on top and are also the first set of smartphones to receive MIUI 10.