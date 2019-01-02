Xiaomi price hike news is fake, confirms company

Instant messaging apps and fake news are synonymous. Of late, we have come across several steps taken by the messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to curb the spread of fake news. However, in a recent development, a fake message related to Xiaomi has been circulating on the messaging platforms.

Going by the same, Xiaomi is said to be in plans to increase the prices of select products in the country. The memo in the message claims that the products such as Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Mmi Air Purifier 2S have received a price hike of up to Rs. 600. But it has been busted to be a fake message by the company's vice president.

No price hike from Xiaomi

According to a tweet shared by Manu Kumar Jain, the Global Vice President and Managing Director for Xiaomi India, the brand has not hiked the cost of any of its products in India. He added that the price hike message that is making rounds on the instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp is fake. He also stated that the message has been circulated on social media channels by the distributors or a brand. Furthermore, he also urged fans not to believe this information.

Fake memo regarding price hike

Talking about the price hike memo, it notes that the Xiaomi Redmi 6A variants with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM have received a price hike of Rs. 600 and Rs. 500 respectively. It also notes that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM have got Rs. 500 and Rs. 300 price hike respectively. The memo also notes that the Mi Air Purifier 2S will get a price hike of Rs. 500.

Current pricing

As the price hike news is fake, the devices mentioned by the memo continue to sell at the regular pricing. The Redmi 6A is priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 for the two variants. The Redmi Note 6 Pro sells at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively and the Mi Air Purifier 2S sells at Rs. 8,999.