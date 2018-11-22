Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro first sale today in India: 4 reasons why you should buy it

After a long wait, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has been launched in India. The smartphone has been launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 and the other with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 15,999.

Launched yesterday, this smartphone will go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home at 12 PM. As it is the Black Friday sale, buyers will get Rs. 1,000 discount on the smartphone. So, the two variants will be available for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. In addition to this, Xiaomi and Reliance Jio have teamed up to offer Rs. 2,400 instant cashback in the form of vouchers and up to 6TB of additional data. Besides this, buyers using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card will get a discount of Rs. 500 during the sale.

Having said that, here we have listed some of the reasons why you should opt to buy the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

It’s got quad cameras Redmi smartphones have always banked on the budget pricing and mediocre specifications. But the Redmi Note 5 Pro came as a trend setter as it is one of the mid-range models with a powerful camera. The Redmi Note 6 Pro takes the camera game to the next level with quad cameras - dual cameras both at its front and rear. There is a 20MP + 2MP camera module at its front with AI face unlock and Super Pixel capabilities. At its rear, there is a 12MP + 5MP camera setup. MIUI 10 out of the box The flagship Redmi smartphone is one of the first devices to arrive with MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Eventually, it comes with features such as gesture based experience, a natural sound system, quick pay, enhanced screen recording, PiP and autofill among others. Impressive screen space The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. This screen is definitely better than that of its precursor. It offers an impressive screen space for all the multimedia activities. Though there is a notch on this device, it can be hidden by tweaking the setting. Capacious battery with fast charging Besides the camera, the other major highlight of this new Redmi smartphone is the presence of a juicy 4000mAh battery similar to the used by its predecessor. Undoubtedly, this battery will offer a long lasting battery life of over a day. The interesting aspect is that this is taken to the next level with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.