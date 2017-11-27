Alleged Xiaomi R1 hands-on images surface online showing full-screen design

A few days back, a render of a mysterious Xiaomi smartphone with a full-screen design surfaced online. There were speculations that this smartphone could belong to the company's new R series of devices and was expected to be the Xiaomi R1.

After the leaked render, a MyDrivers report has spotted two images of the same phone revealed by a Chinese tipster via GizmoChina. These are not mere renders but hands-on images. The new images show the Xiaomi R1 clearly and the device appears to be placed inside a case. From the images, we can make out that the smartphone will feature a full-screen design.

The alleged Xiaomi R1 seems to have a microUSB port at its bottom and the same is seen to be positioned between two speaker grilles. The top edge of the smartphone appears to house a 3.5mm audio jack. Having said that it has a full-screen design, the fingerprint sensor can be expected to be moved to the rear.

Apart from these design aspects, we do not have any clue regarding the specifications and other details of this mysterious Xiaomi R1 smartphone. However, there are speculations that this phone could be priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,500).

Besides the Xiaomi R1 that was spotted in leaks since the past few days, there are widespread speculations that the company could be launching the Redmi Note 5 as well with a full-screen design. The smartphone is believed to be launched sometime before the end of this year as it syncs with the company's previous launch pattern.

The China-based smartphone manufacturer is believed to unveil the new Xiaomi R1 smartphone in order to take over the Oppo and Vivo smartphones those have been launched with a similar design language in the recent times.

Having said that, we need to await an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the launch of the R1 and the Redmi Note 5.