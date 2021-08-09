Xiaomi Redmi 10 E-Commerce Listing Hints Imminent Launch; Helio G88, 50MP Quad-Camera Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi might refresh its affordable smartphone lineup following the launch of its flagship Mi MIX 4 smartphone this month. The next launch lined by the company is likely the Redmi 10 series. This lineup will be arriving as the successor to the Redmi 9 which was introduced back in 2020 along with several models in the mix. The renders and specifications of the Redmi 10 have surfaced online revealing the design as well as specifications.

Is Xiaomi Redmi 10 Series Official Launch Soon?

The Xiaomi Redmi 10's development has been revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. The upcoming mid-range smartphone has been spotted on a bunch of e-commerce platforms. The company currently has not confirmed any developments, however, the handset's appearance on the e-commerce platforms is an indication of an imminent launch.

We can expect Xiaomi to bring the Redmi 10 series to the Indian shores as well. However, as of now, the details are limited as to which markets would be the first to receive Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi 10 series.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Series: A New Design?

The tipster has also shared a bunch of Redmi 10 images on Twittter which reveals the key design aspects. The leaked render images show a dual-tone back panel and a similar camera module as the previous-gen models. The device seems to have a slim form factor and protruding camera setup.

The Redmi 10 can be seen sporting a punch-hole display with the camera cutout placed at the centre. It seems that the 3.5mm headphone jack is placed at the top panel. The USB Type-C port will be housed at the bottom panel. The Redmi 10 doesn't bring any major design overhaul from the previous-gen models. The primary changes are likely restricted to hardware.

Redmi 10 Leaked Specifications

The Redmi 10's leaked spec-sheet includes the octa-core Helio G88 processor paired with a 6GB RAM option. The device is listed with a 128GB storage option on e-commerce platforms. There is no information if the brand will add other variants to the mix as well.

The software version suggested is Android 11 topped with MIUI 12 skin.

The Redmi 10 is said to sport a 6.5-inch display which will have an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The quad rear camera setup is said to feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support is said to power the unit.

