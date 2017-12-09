Xiaomi Redmi 5 and 5 Plus AnTuTu scores are out: Is it good enough?

Popular smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi just recently launched the much-awaited Xiaomi Redmi 5 and 5 Plus at an event in China. The smartphones come with a fresh design, nifty features and basically carries the full-screen design trend forward.

As for the specs the budget devices come with decent hardware like the Snapdragon 450 and 625 processors and offers 16GB TO 64GB storage options. However, some have now started to question Xiaomi's obsession with these chipsets and the amount of storage they are providing with the devices.

But details on paper usually don't make up for the actual performance these devices provide in real life. While real-world usage takes a longer time to review there are some tests which we can conduct and determine how the system works on the smartphone. As such the newly launched device have now been tested using the Antutu benchmarking test. The devices have been tested for their performance and as far as the results are concerned they are pretty good.

To break it all down, Xiaomi Redmi 5 has scored 55,472 on Antutu benchmark. This means that the device should be able to handle casual games easily and the handset should deliver a seamless user experience. Redmi 5 which uses this chip is a 14nm octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz.

As for the bigger variant, Redmi 5 Plus, this device comes with an octa-core 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 processor and it has scored 61,122 on Antutu. With a higher score, this variant should be able to perform even better than Redmi 5. Besides, the new Xiaomi Redmi 5 and 5 Plus comes with enough RAM options and as per Xiaomi, the devices also support the company's acceleration function as well especially when playing games. So it should be a smooth breeze for the users.

That being said, you can click here to learn more about the two new smartphones from Xiaomi.

Via