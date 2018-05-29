Xiaomi Redmi 5 available for Rs. 834 on Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi 5, one of the bestselling smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket is now available with a very attractive discount. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB variant. The upgraded variant of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 8,999. With the current offer that is going on, you can get the device at less than Rs. 1,000.

Amazon India is offering an exchange offer and you can get up to Rs. 7,195 and Rs. 8,061 respectively on the two variants of the Redmi 5. Eventually, you can grab hold of the smartphone at just Rs. 834 or Rs. 938 based on the variant you choose to buy.

Though there is a lucrative exchange offer, we need to remind you that the exchange discount given by the online retailer will not offer this hefty discount on all the devices. The value depends on the model that you choose to exchange.

Notably, there is a high-end variant of the Redmi 5 priced at Rs. 10,999. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. However, this one is listed as currently unavailable on Amazon India.

Jio Redmi 5 Offer

As mentioned above, there is an instant cashback of Rs. 2,200 from Reliance Jio on the Xiaomi Redmi 5. Under the Jio Redmi 5 Offer, buyers can get 100GB of free 4G data from the operator too. The cashback will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. These vouchers will be available in the MyJio app and can be used on every recharge on an eligible device. The additional 100GB data will be credited in the form of 10GB data vouchers per month on 10 consecutive recharges using an eligible device.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specs

To recap, the Redmi 5 is fitted with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device employs an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor and gets the power from a 3300mAh battery. For imaging, there is a 12MP rear camera with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The Redmi 5 was launched with Android 7.1.2 Nougat topped with MIUI 9. It has a 4G VoLTE, Infrared, and a microSD card slot, which supports up to 128GB of additional storage.