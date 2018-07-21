ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 5A up for sale at Rs. 649 discount!

Redmi 5A is available at 10% discount.

By:

    It looks like there is going to be no end to the offers and deals on smartphones. If you are looking for a budget smartphone and Redmi 5A is one of the options, then you have an irresistible deal. The device priced starting Rs. 5,999 is available at an attractive discount on the online shopping store Tata Cliq.

    Talking about the offer, Tata Cliq is offering a huge discount on the Xiaomi Redmi 5A to interest the prospective buyers of the device. The smartphone is available at a discount of Rs. 649. Notably, it is the Grey color 16GB storage variant priced at Rs. 6,490, which is available at discount.

    How to avail discount on Xiaomi Redmi 5A

    Buyers of the Xiaomi Redmi 5A priced at Rs. 6,490 can get 10% instant discount on the smartphone, which is Rs. 649. This discount is applicable for those who use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the purchase. Notably, this sale is valid from July 19 to July 22. Do remember that the other storage and color variants of the smartphone aren't available at this discount.

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

    The Redmi 5A was launched in India in November last year as the 'Desk ka Smartphone'. The entry-level smartphone is priced reasonably despite its impressive set of features and specifications. The device bestows a 5-inch HD IPS display and a brushed metal rear panel.

    Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. In our review, we got to now that the Xiaomi smartphone can handle the everyday usage smoothly and seamlessly.

    For imaging, the smartphone flaunts a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. The other goodies on board this smartphone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GPS, a microUSB 2.0 port, and a 3000mAh battery. The Redmi 5A runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat topped with MIUI 9.

    Are you interested in the Xiaomi Redmi 5A? Do you want to purchase the device at the budget price point with a 10% discount?

    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
