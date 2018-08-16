ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 5A flash sale at 12 pm: Price, offers and specs

Redmi 5A all set to go on flash sale in India today at 12 pm. Here are the deals and offers on the smartphone, which you need to consider before buying the phone.

    Xiami Redmi 5A one of the most popular smartphones from the company's portfolio is all set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone was launched in November last year. The Redmi 5A will go on flash sale in two variants - one with 2GB of Ram and 16GB of onboard storage, and then another will be 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage. Both the variant will be made available for purchase through Mi.com and Flipkart starting at 12 pm IST. The smartphone is the successor of the Redmi 4A.

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A price and offers

    The Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. Where the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs 6,999 in India. The smartphones will be available in blue, gold and rose gold color options.

    The smartphone will be available via Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 noon. Buyers will receive three months of free Hungama Music subscription and Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio if they purchase the smartphone from Mi.com. Flipkart buyers will receive a 10 percent discount on the Redmi 5A if they make the payment from Axis Bank Buzz card.

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, clubbed with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The smartphone is backed by 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel sensor at the back - along with a f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash. On the front, the Redmi 5A uses a 5-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling.

    On the connectivity part, the Redmi 5A offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. It comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The handset is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat 

