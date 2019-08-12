Just In
Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A Finally Get Android Pie – Dark Mode, July Security Patch Added
Xiaomi has released an MIUI based Android Pie update for its popular budget Redmi 6 series in India. Both the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A were launched last year with Android Oreo and offered some good set of internals. The firmware brings along a new UI along with an Android security patch. Following are the details:
Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A Android Pie Update Details:
The update comes with a firmware build MIUI 10.4.1.0PCGMIXM and MIUI 10.4.1.0.PCBMIXM for the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A respectively. The update weighs around 1.3GB for both the handsets is rolling out as an OTA. You will receive a notification on your smartphone, however, you can also check it manually from the Settings menu.
Features Introduced With The New Update:
The update brings along the July 2019 Android security patch beside the usual Android Pie goodies. Both the handsets now feature gesture-based navigation, system-wide Dark mode support, and a battery optimizer. It also adds the support for face unlock feature on both the smartphones for additional security. With the latest update, the Redmi 6 series is expected to deliver a refined user experience.
Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A Quick Specifications:
Both the smartphones offer a compact form factor with a 5.45-inch LCD display offering an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. While the Redmi 6 is backed by an octa-core 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the Redmi 6A runs on a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.
You can buy the former in 3GB RAM+ 32GB configuration for Rs. 7,999 and the latter with 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage for Rs. 5,999.In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 has the upper hand over its sibling as it offers a dual-camera setup.
There is a 12MP primary sensor accompanied by a 5MP depth sensor. The Redmi 6A offers a single-lens setup with a 13MP sensor. There is a 5MP selfie snapper on both smartphones. A 3,000mAh battery is packed inside both the handsets.
Our Take:
Xiaomi Redmi 6 series is amongst the most popular affordable launches in 2018. The lineup was introduced with Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and the Redmi 6 Pro. All of them have received quite a good response from the audience; thanks to the capable hardware offered for some reasonable price tags. And with the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A getting the latest Android update, you can expect an enhanced user experience.
