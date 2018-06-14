Xiaomi Redmi 6 top features: AI camera, Face Unlock and more

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in China on June 12. The Redmi 6 is the high-end offering among the duo featuring a dual-camera setup, full-screen design, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. We recently came across a report suggesting that the smartphone could be launched in India with the MediaTek processor as the legal battle with Ericsson has come to an end.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 top features

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with a slew of interesting features despite being a budget smartphone. We have come up with the top features of the smartphone for you to understand what it brings to the table making it a better one than the Redmi 5, which was launched back in October 2017.

Dual cameras with AI capabilities

For imaging, the Redmi 6 makes use of a dual-camera setup with 12MP+5MP sensor combination and AI capabilities. The dual-camera setup is touted to enhance the picture quality and reduce noise even in the low-light conditions. The company appears to have added AI modes in the camera app to give a great user experience.

Selfie camera with AI portrait mode

The selfie camera is a 5MP unit with support for AI portrait mode. This feature lets you click selfies with bokeh effect by blurring the background and shifting the entire focus on you.

Face Unlock

The selfie camera comes with software-based Face Unlock feature. This may not be as accurate as the Face ID on iPhone X, which is integrated on the hardware. But it is good to see the Face Unlock feature on the Redmi 6.

MediaTek Helio P22

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P22 (MT6762) processor clocked at 2GHz. This processor is touted to use 48% lesser power than the other chipsets based on the 28nm process.

If the Redmi 6 makes its way into the Indian market anytime soon, it is sure to give a tough competition to all the devices in the budget market segment with its features. We say so as we believe it will be priced disruptively as the other Xiaomi smartphones in the country