Watch Xiaomi Redmi 6 display survive without any crack

When HMD Global launched the Nokia 6 back in early 2017 in China, the company posted a promotional video showing the durability of the smartphone. If you don't remember, the video showed how the Nokia 6 was used to crack a bag of walnuts one after the other. What's amazing was that the display of the smartphone did not have a single crack at the end of the video.

Xiaomi appears to have adopted the same test to convince its fans that the newly announced Redmi 6 has a durable screen. Well, the Xiaomi president Lin Bin has posted a short video clip on Weibo. This video shows him testing the Redmi 6 display's strength by using it to crack open three walnut seeds. You can see that the Redmi 6 screen screen is unscathed at end of the video.

Redmi 6 display

It is quite surprising to see such a durable display as the Redmi 6 is a budget smartphone. It bestows a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display sans a protective Gorilla Glass or 2.5D glass later on top. It is quite interesting to see the display survive the test despite the lack of any of these protective coating. This shows that there could be a durable display.

But Xiaomi smartphones aren't usually known for being durable. Especially, there are several incidents wherein users have faced cracked screen on a single drop. Several users had taken to the internet to report the issue related to cracking of the display on a single drop. But we cannot expect high levels of durability from budget smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 quality tests

Talking about the Redmi 6, the company has assured quality with its latest budget smartphone. At the launch event, Xiaomi revealed that the smartphone passed through a whopping 14,571 quality tests. It was touted to have the same quality standard as the flagship phones in the Mi series. In addition to this, it was revealed that there was a strict screening of suppliers with 70% of them being on the same level as the Apple component suppliers.

Watch the video of the Xiaomi Redmi 6's durable display cracking walnut seeds from here.