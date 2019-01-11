Xiaomi Redmi 6 gets a price cut; available from Rs. 7,999

Recently, Xiaomi slashed the pricing of several smartphones - the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi Y2 and Redmi 6 Pro. Now, it looks like the Redmi 6, which was launched in September 2018 has also received a permanent price drop in the country. The new pricing is applicable on both the 32GB and 64GB variants of the smartphone and is reflected on both Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and offline stores.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 price cut

Talking about the price cut on the Redmi 6, the base variant of the smartphone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 7,999. The high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 8,999. The device is available in Blue, Gold, Black and Rose Gold color options in the country.

In addition to this, Flipkart offers an additional 5% as exchange discount on using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards for the purchase. Also, it offers Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and 20GB of additional data from Airtel. The buyers will also get Rs. 4,300 buyback value for just Rs. 99. On the other hand, Mi.com offers three months of free subscription to Hungama Music, exchange and Airtel cashback offer as well.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

The Redmi 6 adorns a 5.45-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. \Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor clocked at 2GHz. This processor is teamed up with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone has been launched in two variants and both these variants support expandable storage support up to 256GB with a microSD card. There is a dedicated microSD card slot on board along with a dual-SIM card slot.

There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear, an infrared sensor, Dual 4G VoLTE, Dual Standby, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within. For imaging, the Redmi 6 makes use of a dual-camera setup with 12MP+5MP sensor combination with a 1.25-micron sensor size for a better low light photography and AI capabilities such as AI portrait mode and EIS for a great video shooting experience. The selfie camera is a 5MP unit with AI portrait mode. There are other aspects such as AI Face Unlock, a fingerprint sensor, smart unlock and unlock with Mi Band. It will ship with MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and will get the MIUI 10 update.