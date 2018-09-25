Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro flash sale today at 12 PM: How to grab the smartphone

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is all set to go on flash sale once again in India. The sale will be hosted by Amazon Indian and Mi.com today, on both the website the flash sale will go live at 12 PM. This time also the stocks will be limited, so we recommend you to save your payment details in your account for faster checkout. The key highlights of the smartphone are its 4000mAh battery and dual-camera setup.

Redmi 6 Pro price in India

The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will cost you Rs. 12,999. Both the models come with a cashback of Rs Rs 2,200 for Jio users (44 vouchers of Rs 50 each) and 4.5TB additional data on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans.

Redmi 6 Pro specs

The Redmi 6 Pro flaunts a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. The display carries a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on the top which you can also hide. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB of 4GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera with the combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 1.25-micron pixels, and LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery and the dimensions of the phone are 149.33x71.68x8.75mm. The phone weighs around 178 grams. The Redmi 6 Pro will be available for sale in red, black, gold, and blue color option.