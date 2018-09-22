Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro offline sale debuts for Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499

Xiaomi launched three smartphones in the Redmi 6 series including the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro in India earlier this month. All these smartphones have already gone on sale via Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com. At the time of launch, it was said that these devices will also be available offline via the Mi Home stores and Xiaomi authorized retail partners later.

As assured, the Redmi 6 Pro is now available offline. Interested buyers can purchase this smartphone from the retail stores all over the country. Notably, both the storage configurations of this smartphone are available offline but there will be a marginal price difference.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price offline

The Redmi 6 Pro was launched in India in two variants - the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These models were launched for Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. With the offline availability, the device can be purchased at Rs. 500 more. To be precise, the device can be purchased for Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499 for the two storage configurations respectively. And, buyers can choose from Black, Blue, Red and Rose Gold color options.

Remember that the device has gone on flash sale and it has been sold out in a few seconds. Given the demand for the Xiaomi smartphones, we suggest that interested buyers hurry up to grab hold of this phone at a nearby offline store as the device might soon be sold out.

Specifications and features

To refresh, the Xiaomi smartphone is fitted with a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a notch on top to provide room for the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors. The screen is said to have an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, there is a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

For imaging, this smartphone bestows a dual camera module with 12MP + 5MP sensors at its rear with LED flash. And, the selfie camera is a 5MP sensor. The other goodies on board include MIUI 9.6.4 based on Android 8.1 and a 4000mAh battery.