Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro first flash sale today at 12 PM: Price and offers you can avail

Last week, Xiaomi took the affordable smartphone market by storm with the launch of the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. Undoubtedly, these smartphones offer great specifications despite their competitive pricing. Of these smartphones, the Redmi 6 went on sale for the first time yesterday. And, today, it is the first flash sale of Redmi 6 Pro.

Well, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is all set to go on sale for the first time today at 12 PM. This smartphone will be up for grabs via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and other Xiaomi authorized offline retailers. As it is a flash sale, we know that the device will be sold out instantly in a few seconds and buyers need to act really fast to up the chances of getting the device.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price

The device was launched in two variants in the country. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 12,999. With this pricing, this smartphone becomes one of the affordable notch display smartphones featuring a powerful hardware.

Launch offers and discounts

Talking about the launch offers, the Redmi 6 Pro buyers can get Rs. 500 instant discount on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase. Also, users can get 3 months of free subscription to Hungama Music with the smartphone.

Specifications and features

The Redmi 6 Pro was launched in the global markets as the Mi A2 Lite. It is for this reason that Xiaomi did not bring the Mi A2 Lite to India and launched only the Mi A2. To refresh on its specifications, the smartphone arrives with a 5.84-inch FHD+ notch display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The device features a triple card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.6.4, this smartphone is slated to get the MIUI 10 update soon.

The imaging aspects include a 12MP + 5MP dual camera module and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone gets the power from a capacious 4000mAh battery.