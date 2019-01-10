Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets a price cut in India; starts from Rs. 9,999

Xiaomi has been announcing a slew of price cuts in the Indian market of late. The latest one to get the price cut is the Redmi 6 Pro. Well, this smartphone has got a price cut of Rs. 1,000 now. Notably, this is the first price cut that this smartphone has received. And, this is the fourth device from the company to get a price cut this week.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price cut

As per a tweet shared by the company, the Redmi 6 Pro variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, which is priced at Rs. 10,999 will be available at a lesser cost of Rs. 9,999. Likewise, the high-end variant of the device with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 12,999 is now available for Rs. 11,999.

Notably, the Redmi 6 Pro was launched in the country in September 2018 alongside the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A and is available via both the online and offline retailer partners.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro bestows a 5.84-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, the device makes use of a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC based on the 14nm process paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB storage space and dual SIM card slot. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.6 and will get the MIUI 10.

The smartphone makes use of a 12MP rear camera with LED flash and a Sony IMX486 sensor, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor and f/2.2 aperture. This camera comes with AI portrait mode. This dual camera module is similar to the one used by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. There is a 5MP selfie camera at the front with AI portrait selfie. The other goodies on board include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor and a 4000mAh battery with a two-day battery life.