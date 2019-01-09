Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price cut in India; available from Rs. 8,999

Recently, Xiaomi announced a price cut on an array of smartphones - Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi Y2 and Poco F1 due to the reduction in the GST rates. Soon after the same, we saw that the Redmi Note 5 Pro received a price cut taking it down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999 and the Mi A2 also received a price cut making it available from Rs. 13,999.

The next Xiaomi smartphone to have received a price cut is the Redmi Y2, the second-generation selfie-centric smartphone from the company. The base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space will be available for Rs. 8,999 and top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 10,999 after the price cut. The revised pricing is reflected on Amazon India, Mi.com and offline stores as well. Notably, this device received the first price cut in November 2018.

Announcing the price cut, the company tweeted, "It's time for the 3rd #High5! Get up to ₹3,000 off on the #RedmiY2. Get yours today from http://mi.com , @amazonIN, Mi Home, offline stores. It's time to #FindYourSelfie."

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications

Well, the Xiaomi smartphone bestows a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall aspect ratio of 18:9. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 10, this smartphone gets the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. The processor is teamed up with either 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM or 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

For imaging, the Redmi Y2 bestows a dual camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor with LED flash and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. There are AI capabilities as well for the portrait shots. Up front, the selfie-centric phone comes with a 16MP front camera with LED flash, AI beauty feature, Auto HDR and Face Unlock. The other highlights of the device include dedicated dual SIM card slots, a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage support and a decent 3080mAh battery.