Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a price cut as it hits 1 crore unit of sales

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Xiaomi Mi A2 has received a price cut taking it down to Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for the two variants. Now, the company has made an interesting announcement. Well, it has been announced that the Redmi Note 5 Pro sales in India have crossed 1 crore or 10 million units.

In order to celebrate the success and sales milestone reached by the smartphone, Xiaomi has announced a price cut on this smartphone. Interested buyers can grab hold of the Redmi Note 5 Pro at up to Rs. 4,000 off.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut

Well, the base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is now available for Rs. 12,999 after a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Likewise, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is up for grabs for Rs. 13,999 after Rs. 2,000 price cut. The new pricing is reflected on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon and offline channels as well.

Recently, Xiaomi slashed the cost of a slew of smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2 Redmi 6A and Poco F1 due to the reduction in the GST rates on electronics. The Redmi Note 5 Pro base variant received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and was up for Rs. 13,999. The high-end variant was priced at Rs. 15,999 after the price cut of Rs. 1,000.

MIUI 10 update

The Xiaomi smartphone received the latest MIUI 10 update recently. This update brought in bug fixes and notable improvements. The update is said to be the MIUI 10.2.1 version and will be rolled out to all users in phases.

Specifications and features

The smartphone flaunts a 5.99-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass. The device makes use of a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be upgraded to 128GB using a microSD card. For imaging, the Redmi Note 5 Pro uses a dual camera setup with 12MP + 5MP sensors with dual-tone LED flash and depth sensor for background blur. There is a 20MP selfie camera with AI capabilities. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery.