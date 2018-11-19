Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Rose Gold variant and Mi Router 4C to be launched in India soon

We already know that Xiaomi is in plans to launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India on November 22. Now, it looks like that is not the only one to arrive in the country in the coming days. A report by MySmartPrice claims that the Redmi 6 Pro in a new Rose Gold color variant could be launched in the country alongside the Mi Router 4C.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Router 4C in its home market earlier this year. This is the third variant in the Mi Router 4 series. However, this is the first model in the lineup to be launched in India. So long, only the Mi Router and Mi Router 3C were available in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is an affordable smartphone with a notch display. It was launched back in September in two storage configurations. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space an is priced at Rs. 10,999. The top-end variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 12,999. As of now, it is available in Blue, Gold and Black color variants and soon the Rose Gold color option could be launched.

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C expected price and features

The Mi Router 4C is an entry-level router for the domestic use. It is priced at 99 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,000). This is much cheaper than the Mi Router 4Q, which is an advanced offering priced at 199 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,000). We can expect it to replace the dated Mi Router 3C.

Notably, the router has four 5dBi omni-directional antennas. It features 64MB storage space and comes with a smart APP management, which lets it to be controlled using an Android or iOS device. The router offers basic single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity rendering speeds of up to 300Mbps. It has a couple of 10/100 Ethernet LAN ports and a modest WiFi coverage spanning up to 10 meters. The highlight is that this router can connect up to 64 devices at the same time.