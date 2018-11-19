ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Rose Gold variant and Mi Router 4C to be launched in India soon

Xiaomi to bring a slew of new products to the country.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    We already know that Xiaomi is in plans to launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India on November 22. Now, it looks like that is not the only one to arrive in the country in the coming days. A report by MySmartPrice claims that the Redmi 6 Pro in a new Rose Gold color variant could be launched in the country alongside the Mi Router 4C.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Rose Gold variant to be launched in India soon

     

    Xiaomi launched the Mi Router 4C in its home market earlier this year. This is the third variant in the Mi Router 4 series. However, this is the first model in the lineup to be launched in India. So long, only the Mi Router and Mi Router 3C were available in the country.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is an affordable smartphone with a notch display. It was launched back in September in two storage configurations. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space an is priced at Rs. 10,999. The top-end variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 12,999. As of now, it is available in Blue, Gold and Black color variants and soon the Rose Gold color option could be launched.

    Xiaomi Mi Router 4C expected price and features

    The Mi Router 4C is an entry-level router for the domestic use. It is priced at 99 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,000). This is much cheaper than the Mi Router 4Q, which is an advanced offering priced at 199 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,000). We can expect it to replace the dated Mi Router 3C.

    Notably, the router has four 5dBi omni-directional antennas. It features 64MB storage space and comes with a smart APP management, which lets it to be controlled using an Android or iOS device. The router offers basic single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity rendering speeds of up to 300Mbps. It has a couple of 10/100 Ethernet LAN ports and a modest WiFi coverage spanning up to 10 meters. The highlight is that this router can connect up to 64 devices at the same time.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue