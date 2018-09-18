Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A receive MIUI 9.6.19 and MIUI 9.6.18 updates

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones in India. At the launch event, the company announced that all these devices running MIUI 9.6.4 based on Android 8.1 Oreo will receive the MIUI 10 update based on Android 9 Pie. While this update is yet to be made available, a minor incremental update has been rolled out to the Redmi 6 and 6A.

Well, the two smartphones have received MIUI 9.6.19 and MIUI 9.6.18 updates respectively. These are OTA updates and users will get the updates in the coming days, claims a report by The Android Soul. However, there are recovery files as well for those who wish to carry out a manual update instantly without waiting for the OTA update to reach their device.

Changes to expect

As of now, there is no word regarding the changes or new features that this update will roll out to these smartphones. However, it is believed that the update will bring in the changes that are suited for the everyday use. And, it is claimed to be better than the MIUI 10 beta when it comes to the daily usage.

MIUI 10 stable update

Both the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones have already received the stable MIUI 10 update in the company's home market China. Having said that, we can expect the same to be rolled out to the units of these phones in India as well in the near future. But the catch is that these phones have been selling in China for quite a while making this possible but they have just been launched in India and the update might take some time.

Price and availability

Redmi 6 has been launched in two variants. The base variant has 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 7,999. The high-end variant with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 9,499. On the other hand, the Redmi 6A also comes in two variants - base model with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage space priced at Rs. 5,999 and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 6,999. And, it is quite interesting to know that these budget smartphones will receive the stable MIUI 10 update.