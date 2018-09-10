Xiaomi MIUI 10 stable update out for Redmi 6, Redmi Note 5 and more

When the MIUI 10, the latest iteration of the custom ROM was announced in May this year, Xiaomi had announced that the stable version of the update will be launched sometime in September or October. Keeping up its words, the company has started rolling out the stable version of the MIUI 10 update to several devices in China.

Recently, we came across leaks that the MIUI 10 stable update that was rolled out to devices such as Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi 8 SE, Redmi Note 5, which is the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. But there was no official confirmation regarding the same. Now, Xiaomi has taken to its official forums to confirm that the update is available for a slew of devices.

MIUI 10 stable update rollout

According to the official Xiaomi MIUI forum, devices such as the Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi 5, Redmi S2 (which is the Redmi Y2 in India), Mi 6X, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Mix have started receiving the MIUI 10 stable update.

It is an OTA update that will be rolled out to the units of the above-mentioned devices. The users of these smartphones will receive the download notification in a few days. If it doesn't happen, interested users can check for the update manually by heading to Settings → About Phone → System Update.

Global MIUI 10 stable update coming soon

Given that the stable MIUI 10 update is available in China, we can expect the global MIUI 10 stable ROM to be rolled out soon. Notably, the stable update will bring features such as new full-screen navigation gestures, a powerful and easy to use AI, a naturally pleasing sound system, an IoT interconnection, and a slew of camera optimizations and improvements.

Notably, the official Xiaomi forum post claims that the update is under testing for the flagship Mi Mix 2S and Mi 8 smartphones. Eventually, these two smartphones will receive the stable Android 9 Pie update topped with MIUI 10 at a later time period. However, an exact date for the rollout of the update is yet to be revealed by the company.