Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro and other phones get MIUI 10 stable update

MIUI 10 was announced in May along with the Mi 8 flagship smartphones and Mi Band 3. For nearly three months, the custom ROM was available in beta version and around 25 devices have received the same. Now, it looks like the stable version of MIUI 10 has been rolled out to a slew of Xiaomi devices.

Notably, Xiaomi started the rollout of the stable version of the update last month in China. Now, it is said that the update stable version of the custom ROM will be available on more devices including the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro and more. This information comes from a recent report by XDA Developers.

In addition to the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi 6 series smartphones, even the Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 6X, Mi Mix 2S and Mi Note 2 are said to get the stable version of the update. This report comes soon after the rollout of the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.9.6 for the eligible devices. This update will be rolled out as an OTA update, claims the report. However, Xiaomi has revealed any information regarding it via its MIUI forum.

When it comes to stable MIUI 10 updates, the company recently took to its forum to reveal that the update with the version 10.0.2.0.ODGCNFH, which is the stable MIUI 10 was rolled out to the Mi Mix 2S in China.

Changes to expect

Similar to any other major update, the stable version of the update is expected to bring new features, enhancements, bug fixes and more to the smartphones. There is no official changelog that is available for now. The users of the eligible Xiaomi smartphones can check out for the update by visiting Settings → About phone → System updates → Check for updates.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10 update

Given that the MIUI 10 stable update is out in China, we can expect the same to be rolled out soon in India as well. Notably, at the launch event of the Redmi 6 smartphones, Xiaomi did announce that the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro that run MIUI 9.6.4 based on Android 8.1 Oreo will get the MIUI 10 update. However, there is no word regarding when exactly the update will be rolled out to these smartphones.