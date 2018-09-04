Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets MIUI 9.6.4 update with bug fixes and security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the bestselling mid-range smartphones in the market. Now, this smartphone has already received the MIUI 9 update. Now, the device has started getting the MIUI 9.6.4 update that is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. This update bundles the August security patch and other improvements.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro update

Besides the security patch, the MIUI 9.6.4 update also adds a few other enhancements and new functionalities. It update brings the aptX codec and a Qualcomm-designed adaptive codec aimed at improving the Bluetooth audio transmission and rendering high definition audio wirelessly. It also rolls out many changes and fixes.

The MIUI 9.6.4 update fixes the issue wherein users complained about the battery drain faster when connected to a Wi-Fi network. The issue was observed as soon as the device received the MIUI 9 update. Thankfully, there is a fix to the same right now. The new version of the custom ROM also removes the lag in the navigation bar and the Mi Roaming app as the company is focused on limiting the issues that the app is causing.

The update to the Redmi Note 5 Pro also addresses some issues faced by the users. Xiaomi is yet to bring a fix to the zoom feature issue experienced within the camera app. The update does not bring any new features as seen on the MIUI 10 global version.

How to check for update

This update will be rolled out to all the units of Redmi Note 5 Pro in a phased manner and weighs in around 177MB, claims MySmartPrice. You can check for the update manually by heading to Settings → About Phone → System Update → Check for Updates.

If you use this smartphone, then you can expect to receive the update in the coming days. If you haven't received the update, then you can check for the same manually be heading to the Settings menu on your smartphone as given above.

Meanwhile, given that the Redmi Note 5 Pro has started receiving the MIUI 10 update in its home market, we can expect the same to be rolled out to the smartphone in India without much delay.