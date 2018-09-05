Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro launch: Watch the live stream here

Related Articles
- Poco F1 Armoured Edition first sale in India today at 12 PM: Price and discounts
-
- Xiaomi Poco F1 to go on sale today at 12 PM: Other 20MP selfie smartphones to buy
- Micromax to launch 13 new smartphones in India by March 2019: Report
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets MIUI 9.6.4 update with bug fixes and security patch
- Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro will be Amazon exclusive
- Red Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro officially launched for Rs 14,999: Features, specs and more
Xiaomi is all set for the launch of three new smartphones on the 5th of September. According to leaks and speculations, the company is expected to launch the Xiaomi Redmi 6, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, and the Xiaomi Redmi 6A smartphones in India, and, all three smartphones are supposed to be priced less than Rs 15,000 price point.
As of now, the company has confirmed that all three smartphones will come with a dual LTE / VoLTE, which will enable users to access to 4G SIM cards at the same time. Currently, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the only Redmi smartphone available in India with dual VoLTE support.
The launch event will happen in New Delhi, the capital city of India and the live streaming will begin from 12:30 PM IST. Watch the live streaming of the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 6, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, and the Xiaomi Redmi 6A here.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 speculated specifications
According to leaks and rumours, the Redmi 6 is expected to retain in India for Rs 8,999 for the base variant, and the smartphone is expected to come with an HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. As of now, there is no information on the remaining specifications of the smartphone.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A speculated specifications
The Redmi 6A is also expected to come with an HD+ IPS Display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to cost Rs 5,999 for the base variant, which is again, similar to the Redmi 5A, the most affordable Redmi/Xiaomi smartphone in India. Even the Redmi 6A is touted to offer dual LTE/VoLTE support.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro speculated specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is currently available in China as the Redmi 6 Pro and is available in europian markets as Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. The Redmi 6 Pro is the first smartphone from Xiaomi/Redmi (other than Poco) to launch in India with a notch display with FHD+ resolution offering a 19:9 aspect ratio.
The smartphone will be powered by the infamous Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage. The base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is expected to cost Rs 9,999 in India.
Conclusion
All three upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi Redmi will have modern aesthetics with best-in-class specifications. These smartphones are expected to run on MIUI 9 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo) and will be updated to MIUI 10 in the upcoming weeks.