Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro launch: Watch the live stream here

Xiaomi Redmi 6 speculated specifications

According to leaks and rumours, the Redmi 6 is expected to retain in India for Rs 8,999 for the base variant, and the smartphone is expected to come with an HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. As of now, there is no information on the remaining specifications of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A speculated specifications

The Redmi 6A is also expected to come with an HD+ IPS Display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to cost Rs 5,999 for the base variant, which is again, similar to the Redmi 5A, the most affordable Redmi/Xiaomi smartphone in India. Even the Redmi 6A is touted to offer dual LTE/VoLTE support.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro speculated specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is currently available in China as the Redmi 6 Pro and is available in europian markets as Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. The Redmi 6 Pro is the first smartphone from Xiaomi/Redmi (other than Poco) to launch in India with a notch display with FHD+ resolution offering a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone will be powered by the infamous Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage. The base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is expected to cost Rs 9,999 in India.

Conclusion

All three upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi Redmi will have modern aesthetics with best-in-class specifications. These smartphones are expected to run on MIUI 9 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo) and will be updated to MIUI 10 in the upcoming weeks.