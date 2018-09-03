Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to arrive with Dual VoLTE, hints teaser

By now, we know that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones in India on September 5. While we are just 2 days away from the launch event, the company has come up with a new teaser on Twitter. This teaser hints two of these phones will have Dual VoLTE feature.

The teaser posted by Xiaomi revealed that it will launch three smartphones this week in India. Though the name is not clear, it is likely to be the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to support Dual VoLTE, a feature that we have been seeing in smartphones quite recently.

Only Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A

Though the company will launch three smartphones, only the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A will arrive with this feature and not the Redmi 6 Pro. The reason for this is that these smartphones use MediaTek chipsets that support Dual 4G and VoLTE.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 makes use of a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and the Redmi 6A uses a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. On the other hand, the Redmi 6 Pro gets the power from a Snapdragon 625 SoC that does not support this feature. Eventually, it will not arrive with the Dual 4G VoLTE support.

With these processors, the Redmi 6A is touted to render 40% better performance than its predecessor - the Redmi 5A. Same applies to the Redmi 6 and its predecessor as well.

Color and storage variants leak

A recent report by Mysmartprice shed light on the storage and color variants of these upcoming Xiaomi smartphones in India. Going by the same, the Redmi 6 and 6A will be available in four colors - blue, gold, black and rose gold. The more premium Redmi 6 Pro will be available in a red color variant instead of rose gold.

On the storage front, the Redmi 6A is said to come in two variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The Redmi 6 will come in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage. The Redmi 6 Pro will also arrive in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

This report did not reveal about the expandable storage limit but we are sure these smartphones will arrive with a microSD card.