Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale: Buy the most affordable Redmi smartphone with dual LTE

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A is an allrounder entry-level smartphone, especially at price of Rs 5,999. Similar to the most of the Xiaomi Redmi smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is also available via flash sale model. The Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be available on the 19th of December 2018 from 12:00 PM on Mi.com and Amazon via first come first serve model until the stock lasts.

The base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage retails for Rs 5,999, and the standard variant comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage for Rs 6,999. The smartphone offers a polycarbonate unibody design with metallic paint with Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colors.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A offers

Additional discount for HDFC Credit and Debit card users

No cost EMI on select credit cards

Free 100 GB data and up to Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720p), protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the MediaTek A22 Quad-core chipset powers the smartphone with 2 GB of RAM and 16/32 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The mobile phone does support additional connectivity features like Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The Xiaomi Redmi 6A runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Redmi 6A has a single 13 MP primary camera with 1080p video recording support and bokeh effect. The phone also has a 5 MP selfie camera, which can also record 1080p videos @30fps.

A 3000 mAh battery powers the smartphone with 10W standard charging via micro USB port. The phone comes with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.