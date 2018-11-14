Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale today at 12PM on mi.com and Amazon India: Price, specs and offers

Xiaomi launches its Redmi 6A as the successor of Redmi 5A which was the best selling smartphone for the company. Today the Redmi 6 is once again all set to go on flash sale, and the sale will be conducted exclusively on e-commerce giant Amazon India and Xiaomi's online website mi.com. The flash sale will kick start from 12 PM IST. The Redmi 6A was launched along with the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro all the three phone was launch to aim at budget segment smartphones. So if you are interested in the smartphone then make sure you have filled all the details prior to the sale, and start moving the phone to cart a few minutes before the sale starts.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display along with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9, it is protected by Gorilla Corning Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, clubbed with PowerVR GE8320 and maximum clock frequency of 2.0GHz. The smartphone is backed by a 2GB RAM and comes in two storage variant 16GB and 32GB. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Redmi 6A sports a single camera module at rear with a 13-megapixel camera sensor with the f/2.2 aperture along with an LED flash. At the front, the budget smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The connectivity part, the Redmi 6A offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint sensor on it. The phone is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Redmi 6A price and offer

The Redmi 6A is available in grey, blue, gold and rose gold colour option. The smartphone is up for grabs on Amazon at Rs 6,599 for the base model with 16GB storage. Where the 32GB storage model will cost you Rs 7,499. You can also opt for the EMI option which starts from Rs 311 per month. Jio customers will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 and up to 100GB additional 4G Data only with Jio.