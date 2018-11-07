Xiaomi Redmi 6A open sale on Amazon and Mi Store: Offers and discounts

Xiaomi Redmi 6A is the current generation budget smartphone. It was launched early in September as the successor to the Redmi 5A. And, it has been selling out quickly in the flash sales via Amazon India and Mi.com. Undoubtedly, the Redmi 6A is the bestselling budget smartphone in the country.

Now, buyers of this device have good news as the device is available on open sale. Xiaomi Redmi 6A variant with 32GB storage space is available on open sale via Amazon and Mi Store. Notably, this model is priced at Rs. 6,999. The base variant of the smartphone has 16GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 5,999. However, there is no open sale on this model though it will have some offers for the buyers.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A open sale offers

When it comes to the offers on Amazon, the device is available on EMI starting from Rs. 329 per month. Also, there is a Jio cashback offer of Rs. 2,200 and 100GB of 4G data but this is applicable only the Blue color variant of the smartphone. To avail the cashback, buyers have to recharge with Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 and the cashback will be credit in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. Likewise, the 100GB of additional 4G data will be offered in the form of 10GB every month for 10 months on the above-mentioned recharges.

At the Mi Store, the Redmi 6A buyers will get Ixigo coupons worth Rs. 3,500. Using these coupons, one can save Rs. 500 and Rs. 600 on domestic flights and Rs. 2,500 on international flights. This offer is valid until December 31, 2018. Mi Store buyers will also get the same offer from Jio as detailed above and a 3-month free subscription of Hungama Music. To avail the latter, buyers of the Redmi 6A have to download the Hungama Music app from Google Play Store and login using Mi credentials. Doing so, the free subscription of three months will be activated and to enjoy the service continuously, users have to resubscribe to the same.

So, are you interested in buying the Redmi 6A right now during the open sale? Do let us know your choice via the comments section below.