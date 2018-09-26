Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale today at 12 PM: Price, offers and specs

Xiaomi Redmi 6A is all set to go on sale today in India via Mi.com and Amazon India. The flash sale will kick off at 12 pm IST. Last week the company made the smartphone available for its first sale. The smart was first unveiled in China, back in June. This is the successor of the popular Redmi 5A, if you are interested in buying the smartphone then we recommend you to log in to your Amazon account few minutes prior to the sale kick starts.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A price in India

The Redmi 6A comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 in India for the base variant with 16GB storage. Whereas the 32GB storage model will cost you Rs 6,999. Both the variants sports 2GB of RAM and support microSD card up to 256GB for storage.

According to the company the prices are introductory in nature and only valid for two months. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering an instant cash back of Rs 2,200 and additional 100GB data on purchasing this smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

To recap, the Redmi 6 flaunts a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels,. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9 along with a screen-to-body ratio of 80.7 percent. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage. You can also expand the memory up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and portrait mode. At the front, the smartphone houses a 5MP camera sensor with AI beautification for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM support, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is fueled by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. It runs onMIUI 9.6 topped with Android 8.1 Oreo.