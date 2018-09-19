Xiaomi Redmi 6A first sale on Amazon and Poco F1 flash sale on Flipkart: Offers and discounts

Xiaomi recently launched the new Redmi 6 series of smartphones. Of these, the Redmi 6A is the most affordable smartphone in the lineup and the successor to the Redmi 5A. While the other devices in the lineup including Redmi 6 and 6 Pro have already gone on sale in the country, the Redmi 6A will be available for the first time today at 12 PM via Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A price and offers

The Redmi 6A was launched in two variants - the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space and a high-end variant with 2GB RA and 32GB storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 respectively. The device will be available in four color variants - Rose Gold, Gold, Blue and Black.

When it comes to the offers part, the device comes with Rs. 2,200 instant cashback from Reliance Jio and 100GB of 4G data for the users of Jio. Also, those who buy the device from Mi.com can avail 3 months of subscription to Hungama Music for free. The device will get the Mi Protect program for Rs. 549 per year and attractive exchange discount under the Mi Exchange program.

Poco F1 sale and offers

Talking about the Poco F1, this smartphone will be available on flash sale via Flipkart at 12 PM. All the three storage variants of the smartphone such as 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage space will be listed for the sale today. Notably, these variants are priced at Rs. 20,999, Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 28,999 respectively.

Except for the Armoured Edition variant, the other color options such as Steel Blue, Rosso Red and Graphite Black will be available for the sale today. In addition to the smartphone, the Poco F1 skins will also be listed for sale today for Rs. 299 via both Mi.com and Flipkart,

On the offers front, the Poco F1 comes with up to Rs. 8,000 worth benefits from Jio and up to 6TB of additional 4G data. Th-e buyers can get an additional 5% discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card or Axis Bank Buzz credit card.