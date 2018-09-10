Xiaomi Redmi 6 first flash sale in India today at 12 PM: Price and discounts

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones in India in the last week. Of these, the Redmi 6 will go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and the other Xiaomi authorized offline partners. The sale will debut at 12 PM today along with interesting launch offers.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India

The Redmi 6 has been launched in two variants. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 7,999. The high-end variant has 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 9,499. Notably, at the launch event, the company did announce that these are the introductory pricing and there is a possibility for an increase in the same if the rupee value continues to depreciate against the dollar. The change in the pricing might happen after two months.

When it comes to the discounts and launch offers, there will be an instant discount of Rs. 500 on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase on both Flipkart and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

To recap, the Redmi 6 bestows a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 80.7%. At its heart, the smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of default storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Xiaomi smartphone flaunts a dual camera module at its rear with the two lenses positioned horizontally. The dual camera module has a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and portrait mode. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and AI beautification. The connectivity aspects on board the device include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM support, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone runs MIUI 9.6 topped with Android 8.1 Oreo. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within delivering enough juice to keep it going for a day.