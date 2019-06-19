ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A Could Launch Next Month In India

    By
    |

    Xiaomi's Redmi Arm has launched a couple of affordable smartphones earlier this month in India. The Redmi Note 7 series is amongst the most popular budget smartphone launches this year.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A Could Launch Next Month In India

     

    The Chinese giant announced another budget device, the Redmi 7 back in April 2019. Now, the company seems to be gearing up for Redmi 7A launch in India.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A Launch Date In India:

    The Xiaomi Redmi 7A has already gone official in China last month. The budget smartphone has been spotted with different model numbers for different markets. The global variants of the Redmi 7A are spotted with model numbers 'M1903C3EG'and 'M1903C3EH'.

    The Indian variant comes with a model number 'M1903C3EI'. The online sightings of these Redmi 7A models indicate an imminent launch in the global markets. As of now, Xiaomi has not announced the official launch of the device in India. However, the leaks and rumors suggest a launch in July.

    Xiaomi is also expected to launch the premium Redmi K20 series in India by mid-July. It is highly likely for the company to launch the Redmi 7A besides the Redmi K20 lineup. We still are waiting for some concrete information to be available on the availability of Redmi 7A in India and will keep you posted on the same.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A Hardware:

    The affordable Redmi 7A is powered by an entry-level Snapdragon 439 SoC. The chipset is combined with Adreno 505 GPU and up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

    The storage is expandable using an external microSD card. It runs on Android Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top. The display measures 5.45-inches in size and is an HD+ panel with a resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels.

    There is no notch on top for the selfie camera or the sensors. The primary camera at the rear has a 13MP (f/2.2) lens for imaging. Up front, the Redmi 7A packs a 5MP sensor for selfies. The unit is fuelled by a capacious 4,000mAh battery.

    via

    Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
