Xiaomi Redmi 7A Upcoming Sale On July 18 – Price, Specs And Offers

Xiaomi on July 11 conducted two flash sale for its Redmi 7A in India. The first sale took place at 12 PM in the noon. In the sale the smartphone went out of stock in the fraction of minutes, and those who were unable to grab the smartphone will have another chance. The company has revealed that the next sale is going to be held on July 18 at 12 PM. You can grab one for your self via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi 7A specifications

Redmi 7A Flaunts a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels along with an 18:9 aspect ratio without any notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB inbuilt storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses a single 12 MP camera at the back with an f/2.2 aperture along with an LED flash. At the front, the device has a 5MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. Redmi 7A is backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

Redmi 7A Price And Launch Offers

Redmi 7A will be going on sale at 12 pm on July 18 with a starting price of Rs 5,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The higher model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost you Rs 6,199. The smartphone will be available in Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold colour options.

The company is also offering a discount of Rs 200 on both the variants. You can also opt for the EMI option, exchange discount on the smartphone. Axis bank Buzz credit card users will also receive an extra discount of 5 per cent. Jio users will get an additional benefit of 125GB 4G data along with Rs 2,200 cashback.

