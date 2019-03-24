Xiaomi Redmi Go 2nd flash sale at 2:00 PM: How to buy the device without a miss News oi-Vivek Redmi Go is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is the most affordable Xiaomi smartphone available in India and is also one of the most affordable 4G smartphones with stock Android OS. The smartphone is available exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com via flash sale model, and the phone will be available today for the second time.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go will go on flash sale on the 25th of March at 2:00 PM, and here are some of the tricks that one can follow to buy the device successfully.

Go to Flipkart and sing-in

Search for Redmi Go, and select the color of your choice

Do not close the tab after picking the phone

Sale your payment details (credit and debit cards)

Around 01:58 to 01:59 refresh the web page

Add the smartphone to the cart

Complete the payment to buy the smartphone successfully

Redmi Go specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Go has a 5.0-inch 16:9 aspect ratio display with HD resolution (1280 x 720p), protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC powers the device with just 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

As the smartphone runs on Android Oreo Go (stock Android OS), 1 GB RAM will be sufficient to do essential tasks, and the Android Oreo Go allows users to install basic versions of Google apps, which consume less memory and storage. The phone has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 128 GB.

The Redmi Go has an 8 MP primary camera on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front, capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. Though the device runs on stock android, the Redmi Go still comes with an MIUI camera app. The mobile is fueled by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.