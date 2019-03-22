Xiaomi Redmi Go first sale going live today in India; Price and specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via a flash sale on the company's online store mi.com along with Flipkart.

Xiaomi recently launched its new affordable smartphone, the Redmi Go in the Indian market. The latest launch comes following the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro in the Indian market. The entry segment smartphone by the Chinese tech giant is an Android Go smartphone which comes with some standard features which you get in an affordable device. The Redmi Go is going up for its first flash sale in the country. Following are the details of this smartphone's first flash sale.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go will be available via a flash sale on the company's online store mi.com along with Flipkart. The sale will begin at 12:00 PM on both the aforementioned platforms. Interested users will also be able to purchase the smartphone offline via Mi Stores from today onwards. As for the pricing, the smartphone will be retailing for Rs 4,499 in the country.

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Go as the name suggests is an Android Go smartphone which ships with Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box. The device draws its power from Snapdragon 425 chipset which is a low-end processor by Qualcomm. The device comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The internal memory on the smartphone can be extended via microSD card.

The Redmi Go comes with a basic set of camera hardware comprising of a single lens rear and front camera. The rear camera has an 8MP lens, whereas, the front camera comes with a 5MP lens for selfies and video calling. It packs a 5-inch display panel with 16:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1280 pixel screen resolution. Backing up the device is a 3,000mAh battery unit.