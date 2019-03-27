Xiaomi Redmi Go flash sale going live at 2 PM in India today on Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar In addition to Flipkart, the Xiaomi Redmi Go smartphone will be available for purchase on the company's website mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Go is the latest entry-segment smartphone by the Chinese tech giant which is targeted at the affordable segment of users. The Android Go smartphone is launched following the Redmi Note 7 lineup in the Indian market and it is available for a price tag of Rs 4,499. In addition to the Redmi Note 7 lineup, Xiaomi is also hosting a flash sale for its latest entrant, the Redmi Go in the budget segment.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is going up for a flash sale today in the Indian market. The budget smartphone will be available for purchase online on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The sale will begin at 2:00 PM. In addition to Flipkart, the device will be available for purchase on the company's website mi.com.

Users will also be able to avail some offers on the purchase of Redmi Go smartphone from Flipkart. The Chinese tech giant is offering a cashback of worth Rs 2,200 courtesy Reliance Jio. There is also 100GB mobile data offered in the mix.

Just to recap, the Xiaomi Redmi Go is an Android Go smartphone which runs on Qualcomm's entry-level Snapdragon 425 chipset that clocks at 1.4GHz. The processor is combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card slot to up to 128GB.

The camera aspects include a single lens rear camera module comprising an 8MP lens. The rear camera supports Auto-HDR and has 11-scene mode detection. The device packs a 5MP camera at the front which is used for selfies and video calls. The display at the front is basic which measures 5.0-inches in size and comes with HD resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. There is no notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery unit under its hood.