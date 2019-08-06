Grab Redmi K20 Series Via Open Sale At Flipkart, Mi.Com News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series which went official last month and was quite hard to grab due to flash sales is now available via open sale in India. The latest mid-range comes with a pop-up selfie camera and now, you can buy both the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro online for a starting price of Rs. 21,999. Details are as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro Open Sale India:

Both the smartphones can be purchased 24 x 7 from Flipkart and mi.com. The Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 21,999, while the 8GB RAM+ 128GB variant at Rs. 23,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage model and Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. Both the handsets come in three different color options - Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue.

What Makes The Redmi K20 A Good Buy:

Xiaomi forayed in the pop-up selfie smartphone segment with the launch of Redmi K20 series. Both the smartphones in this lineup are equipped with potent hardware for refined user experience. While most of the innards are same, it's the processor which makes the difference.

The Redmi K20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, while the K20 Pro uses an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset. You get a 6.39-inch FHD+ display on both the handsets with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

There is a triple-lens setup on both the smartphones with 48MP+13MP+8MP sensors. The K20 Pro has a Sony IMX586 sensor, while the Redmi K20 has a Sony IMX582 sensor. A 4000 mAh battery fuels both the smartphones backed by fast charging. To sum it up, you get good quality mid-range smartphones packed with some top-of-the-line features below Rs 30,000.

