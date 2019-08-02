Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series’ Latest Accessory Screams Gaming News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi recently unveiled its mid-range smartphone series - the Redmi K20. Comprising of the K20 and the K20 Pro, the new lineup is amongst the popular launches in 2019. Both the handsets pack some capable hardware suitable for multitasking and gaming. To enhance the gaming experience, Xiaomi has now announced gaming pads for both smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro Gaming Pad Pricing, And Specifications:

Xiaomi has announced the gaming pad at the ongoing China Joy 2019 gaming expo. The gamepad has been spotted on Weibo along with its suggested pricing of RMB 179 (Rs. 1,794 approx).

However, if you own any of the Redmi K20 smartphones, you can grab the device for RMB 99 (Rs 993 approx). The gamepad is likely going up for sale starting August 3. It is currently unknown as to when it will be available for sale in India.

As for the hardware, the device is Bluetooth 4.2 enabled for connectivity. You can also connect the controller to the left of both the smartphones for a landscape grip. You get a joystick, some control keys and Bluetooth indicator on the unit itself. There is a rechargeable 340mAh battery inside the gamepad.

Xiaomi K20 Series Primary Highlights:

The Redmi K20 is one of the best smartphone series you can buy under Rs. 30,000. Both the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro offer a similar set of hardware with the primary difference being in the processor. While the standard Redmi K20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, the K20 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

You get a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. There is no notch as the device offers a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. There is a triple rear camera on both the handsets with a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP depth lens. Powering up both the handsets is a 4,000mAh battery.

