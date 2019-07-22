Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series Gets HDR Netflix, June Security Patch Via Latest Update News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Redmi K20 is the new mid-range series by Xiaomi that went up for sale on July 22 in India. Just within a few weeks of its launch, the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro has already received its first software update. Both smartphones come as Xiaomi's first offering with a pop-up selfie camera. Here is everything you need to know about the new update:

Xiaomi Redmi K20 MIUI 10 Update:

The latest firmware released for the Redmi K20, K20 Pro comes with a firmware build v10.3.3.0 and will be released as an OTA. It weighs around 475MB and can also be downloaded manually. We've already received this update on our K20 Pro review unit. Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi's Marketing head shared this information via Twitter. The update information was shared by Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi Marketing head on Twitter.

What's New?

The update brings Netflix HDR support as promised by the company. But, there's a catch, these features will be available for premium plans only. Besides, both smartphones have also received the June 2019 Android security patch and some general bug fixes.

The update also improves the camera, lock screen, and the notification shade where the media volume didn't restore after receiving a notification. The update is expected to improve the overall performance of both smartphones as well.

Redmi K20 Series Key Highlights:

Both devices pack the same hardware except for the processor. You get an FHD+ 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Both the devices offer a notch-less design, an in-display fingerprint reader and come with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi K20 is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. Whereas, the Redmi K20 Pro is available in 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

You get Android Pie OS with MIUI 10 interface on both the devices. The imaging aspects include a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP additional sensor.

Notably, the Redmi K20 has a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, while the K20 Pro offers a Sony IMX586 sensor. For selfies, both the devices get a 20MP pop-up snapper. Both the handsets are backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charge support.

Best Mobiles in India