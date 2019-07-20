Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Vs Other Snapdragon 855 Powered Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

You might have heard a lot about Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset in the recent times. It is the latest generation of mobile processing chips. And you would have to wait a couple of months to see how effectively the SoC complies with the new smartphones. The users must not forget that the Snapdragon 855 is already a celebrated processor which has already made its way to some premium devices.

However, you can expect the same processor in some mid-range smartphones, in the coming days. Based on 7nm architecture, the 855 SoC offers higher energy efficiency and performance compared to the 10nm Snapdragon 845. It offers 45 percent improved CPU and 20 percent upgraded graphics performance, making your gaming and multitasking smoother.

Out of many devices launched in India, Xiaomi's Redmi K20 is one device that uses Snapdragon 855 chipset. You can check our list that shows more devices, which are based on the same SoC.

OnePlus 7 Best Price of OnePlus 7

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Asus 6Z Best Price of Asus 6Z

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor

6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Liquid Cool 3.0

NFC

4000 MAh Battery OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition Best Price of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4065mAh (typical) battery Nubia Red Magic 3 Best Price of Nubia Red Magic 3

Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging

