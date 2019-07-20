ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Vs Other Snapdragon 855 Powered Smartphones

    By
    |

    You might have heard a lot about Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset in the recent times. It is the latest generation of mobile processing chips. And you would have to wait a couple of months to see how effectively the SoC complies with the new smartphones. The users must not forget that the Snapdragon 855 is already a celebrated processor which has already made its way to some premium devices.

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Vs Other Snapdragon 855 Powered Smartphones

     

    However, you can expect the same processor in some mid-range smartphones, in the coming days. Based on 7nm architecture, the 855 SoC offers higher energy efficiency and performance compared to the 10nm Snapdragon 845. It offers 45 percent improved CPU and 20 percent upgraded graphics performance, making your gaming and multitasking smoother.

    Out of many devices launched in India, Xiaomi's Redmi K20 is one device that uses Snapdragon 855 chipset. You can check our list that shows more devices, which are based on the same SoC.

    OnePlus 7

    Best Price of OnePlus 7
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Asus 6Z
     

    Asus 6Z

    Best Price of Asus 6Z
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Black Shark 2

    Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark 2
    Key Specs

    • 6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
    • 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • 48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 4G LTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Liquid Cool 3.0
    • NFC
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition

    Best Price of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4065mAh (typical) battery

    Nubia Red Magic 3

    Best Price of Nubia Red Magic 3
    Key Specs

    • 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue