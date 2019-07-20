Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies iSmart Shankar Box Office Collections Day 4: Ram Pothineni Sets A New Record?
- Lifestyle From Amit Aggarwal To Tarun Tahiliani: What Can We Expect From The Designers At The FDCI ICW 2019?
- News Chandrayaan-2 Launch: 'Baahubali' to carry India's second moon mission
- Sports Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2019: Maisnam Meiraba shines as India enter quarterfinals
- Education SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 Next Week
- Automobiles Anand Mahindra Tweets About Creative Parking Space: Fashioned From A Plastic Overhead Water Tank
- Finance HDFC Bank Q1 Profit Jumps 21%; Announces Interim Dividend And Share Split
- Travel Magical Destinations To Visit In South India During Monsoon
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Vs Other Snapdragon 855 Powered Smartphones
You might have heard a lot about Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset in the recent times. It is the latest generation of mobile processing chips. And you would have to wait a couple of months to see how effectively the SoC complies with the new smartphones. The users must not forget that the Snapdragon 855 is already a celebrated processor which has already made its way to some premium devices.
However, you can expect the same processor in some mid-range smartphones, in the coming days. Based on 7nm architecture, the 855 SoC offers higher energy efficiency and performance compared to the 10nm Snapdragon 845. It offers 45 percent improved CPU and 20 percent upgraded graphics performance, making your gaming and multitasking smoother.
Out of many devices launched in India, Xiaomi's Redmi K20 is one device that uses Snapdragon 855 chipset. You can check our list that shows more devices, which are based on the same SoC.
OnePlus 7
Best Price of OnePlus 7
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Asus 6Z
Best Price of Asus 6Z
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- 48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Liquid Cool 3.0
- NFC
- 4000 MAh Battery
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Best Price of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
Nubia Red Magic 3
Best Price of Nubia Red Magic 3
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,999
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
12,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
28,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800