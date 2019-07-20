Just In
Week 29, 2019 Launch Roundup - Realme X, Realme 3i, Vivo Y7s, Samsung Galaxy A80 and more
Week 29 of 2019 is about to close, but the impact it has left so far on the users is commendable. The week witnessed some new smartphones along with other gadgets. Let's have a look at some of them
Some of these devices sport a pop-up selfie sensor, which retracts on sensing drop down motion. These smartphones are based on powerful SoCs, coupled with high-end graphics card and a massive RAM support. A couple of phones sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, The come with 48MP primary sensors offering quality photos.
You can also look for a few LED lamps that come with three levels of brightness, and sport battery which lasts up to 5 days on a single charge. You can have a few Smart LED TVs which feature a 4K HDR LED panel, offering vivid and highly rich visuals. The users can buy wireless speakers, which combined with Bluetooth provides powerful sound. They also offer superior sound quality while taking calls.
There are some more electronic products which you can find in our list. The whole list is a roundup of the week and will help you make the purchase decision.
Realme X launched in India starting at Rs. 16,999
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh battery
Realme 3i launched in India starting at Rs. 7999
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Amazfit Bip Lite launched in India for Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 1.28-inch ( 176 x 176 pixels) color Always-on reflective touch display
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, and other apps on the always-on color touch display
- Multisport tracking: Track your runs, cycling and more with mapped routes, detailed stats and heart rate zones.
- Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE - Compatible with Android and iOS
- 3-axis accelerometer, Air pressure sensor (barometer) for elevation
- 20 mm standard width changeable watch band
- Water resistant (up to 3 ATM or30 metres)
- Weight: 31 grams
- 190mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Vivo Y7s
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 103% NTSC color gamut
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A80 launched at Rs. 47,990
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
OPPO A9 launched in India at Rs 15,490
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- GPS/GLONASS
- 4020mAh battery with fast charging
Anker Soundcore speaker launched in India for Rs. 17999
Key Specs
- Aural Beauty: Crafted from premium materials, Model Zero is a seamless loop of pitch-black that tempts both the eyes and hands. But this carefully designed form offers more than aesthetics; its radial shape offers the perfect structure for a quad-driver array that generates breathtaking, room-filling sound.
- Hi-Res Audio Certified: A symbol of exceptional audio quality, awarded only to speakers capable of playing the highest-fidelity, better-than-CD-quality sound.
- Transducers Designed by SCANSPEAK: Scan-Speak driver designs are the undisputed gold-standard for music reproduction, with incredible clarity and astonishing power; used here in The Model Series of wireless speakers for the first time.
- BassUp Technology: An exclusive EQ technology and driver configuration inject low-end power for stunning intensity.
- Sound That Moves: Effortlessly take the performance to any room of the house or even outside with IPX5 water-resistance and 10-hour playtime.
Xiaomi Mi A3
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Neckband Earphones launched in India for Rs. 1,599
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices
- Built-in microphone
- Dynamic bass output with tri-band equalization
- Voice assistant lets you take calls, navigate and play music
- Stylish micro-arc collar design
- Made of soft skin-friendly rubber that is flexible and is not slippery
- Dimensions: 445x80x26mm; Weight: 13.6g
- 120mAh battery offers up to 8 hours of playback, 260 hours standby
Redmi K20 launched in India starting at Rs. 21,999 Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Redmi K20 Pro launched in India starting at Rs. 27999
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Reno 10X Zoom FC Barcelona Edition announced
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
TCL 55P8E 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV launched in India for Rs. 40,990
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- This TV has Handsfree voice search (Far Field Voice Search) capability which is enabled by means of a dongle. Customers who purchase the TV on July 15th or 16th will receive a free dongle before August 5th from TCL. In case of any queries on dongle, please call TCL at 18004190622
- Smart TV Features : 4K Androd TV + HDR | AI-Google Assistant | Google Cast + T-cast | Bluetooth | Android 9.0
- Sound: 20 Watts Output
- Display : A+ Grade Panel | UHD | HDR PRO | Micro dimming
- Warranty Information: 18 months warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
Vivo S1
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Amazfit GTR with AMOLED
Key Specs
- 47mm - 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) / 42mm - 1.2-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, AF Coating
- Supports Android 5.0 and above, iO S10.0 and above
- BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor,6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axial Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Capacitive Sensor, Ambient Light Brightness Sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS + GLONASS
- Dimensions (47mm): 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm; Weight: 36g (aluminum alloy), 48g (stainless steel), 40g (titanium metal)
- Dimensions (42mm): 42.6 x 42.6 x 9.2 mm mm; Weight: 25.5g
- Water-resistant and dust-resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)
- 47mm - 410mAh LiPo battery with up to 24-days battery life with normal use, up to 74 days in basic watch mode
- 42mm -195mAh LiPo battery with up to 12-days battery life with normal use, up to 34 days in basic watch mode
Sony WH-XB900N Headphones launched in India for Rs. 16990
Key Specs
- Dynamic type headphone
- Dimensions- 9.5 x 7.9 x 3.5 inches; weight 254g
- Cable length- 1.2m(approx.)
- Connectivity- Bluetooth 4.2, NFC
- Digital noise cancellation
- 40mm driver unit, 3Hz- 20,000Hz frequency response
- Built-in microphone
- Touch sensor volume control
- Quick Attention feature
- Supported audio formats- SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC
- 30 hours(approx.) of battery life
- Quick charging through USB Type-C
Toreto BOLT wireless earphones launched for Rs. 1248
Key Specs
- Speakers Combined With Bluetooth Create Super Accurate Hd Sound With Powerful Bass.In-Ear Design Provide Well Isolation From External Noise.
- Superior Sound Quality: It provides you Superior sound quality while taking calls & Enjoying Music
- In-line Mic & Volume Control: The headset has an in-line mic and +/- control buttons.
- In-line Mic & Volume Control: The headset has an in-line mic and +/- control buttons
Huawei Watch GT Active launched in India for Rs. 15,990
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI
- Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO
- 3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass, features for climbing and trail running
- Dimensions: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.6 mm; Weight: 46 g (without the strap)
- Optical heart rate sensor
- Up to 14 days battery life
