Week 29, 2019 Launch Roundup - Realme X, Realme 3i, Vivo Y7s, Samsung Galaxy A80 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 29 of 2019 is about to close, but the impact it has left so far on the users is commendable. The week witnessed some new smartphones along with other gadgets. Let's have a look at some of them

Some of these devices sport a pop-up selfie sensor, which retracts on sensing drop down motion. These smartphones are based on powerful SoCs, coupled with high-end graphics card and a massive RAM support. A couple of phones sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, The come with 48MP primary sensors offering quality photos.

You can also look for a few LED lamps that come with three levels of brightness, and sport battery which lasts up to 5 days on a single charge. You can have a few Smart LED TVs which feature a 4K HDR LED panel, offering vivid and highly rich visuals. The users can buy wireless speakers, which combined with Bluetooth provides powerful sound. They also offer superior sound quality while taking calls.

There are some more electronic products which you can find in our list. The whole list is a roundup of the week and will help you make the purchase decision.

Realme X launched in India starting at Rs. 16,999 Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh battery Realme 3i launched in India starting at Rs. 7999 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Amazfit Bip Lite launched in India for Rs. 3,999 Key Specs

1.28-inch ( 176 x 176 pixels) color Always-on reflective touch display

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, and other apps on the always-on color touch display

Multisport tracking: Track your runs, cycling and more with mapped routes, detailed stats and heart rate zones.

Optical heart rate sensor for heart rate zones

Bluetooth 4.0 LE - Compatible with Android and iOS

3-axis accelerometer, Air pressure sensor (barometer) for elevation

20 mm standard width changeable watch band

Water resistant (up to 3 ATM or30 metres)

Weight: 31 grams

190mAh Li-Polymer Battery Vivo Y7s Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 103% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A80 launched at Rs. 47,990 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging OPPO A9 launched in India at Rs 15,490 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

GPS/GLONASS

4020mAh battery with fast charging Anker Soundcore speaker launched in India for Rs. 17999 Key Specs

Aural Beauty: Crafted from premium materials, Model Zero is a seamless loop of pitch-black that tempts both the eyes and hands. But this carefully designed form offers more than aesthetics; its radial shape offers the perfect structure for a quad-driver array that generates breathtaking, room-filling sound.

Hi-Res Audio Certified: A symbol of exceptional audio quality, awarded only to speakers capable of playing the highest-fidelity, better-than-CD-quality sound.

Transducers Designed by SCANSPEAK: Scan-Speak driver designs are the undisputed gold-standard for music reproduction, with incredible clarity and astonishing power; used here in The Model Series of wireless speakers for the first time.

BassUp Technology: An exclusive EQ technology and driver configuration inject low-end power for stunning intensity.

Sound That Moves: Effortlessly take the performance to any room of the house or even outside with IPX5 water-resistance and 10-hour playtime. Xiaomi Mi A3 Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Neckband Earphones launched in India for Rs. 1,599 Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

Built-in microphone

Dynamic bass output with tri-band equalization

Voice assistant lets you take calls, navigate and play music

Stylish micro-arc collar design

Made of soft skin-friendly rubber that is flexible and is not slippery

Dimensions: 445x80x26mm; Weight: 13.6g

120mAh battery offers up to 8 hours of playback, 260 hours standby Redmi K20 launched in India starting at Rs. 21,999 Key Specs Key specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Redmi K20 Pro launched in India starting at Rs. 27999 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno 10X Zoom FC Barcelona Edition announced Key Specs

6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4065mAh (typical) battery TCL 55P8E 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV launched in India for Rs. 40,990 Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

This TV has Handsfree voice search (Far Field Voice Search) capability which is enabled by means of a dongle. Customers who purchase the TV on July 15th or 16th will receive a free dongle before August 5th from TCL. In case of any queries on dongle, please call TCL at 18004190622

Smart TV Features : 4K Androd TV + HDR | AI-Google Assistant | Google Cast + T-cast | Bluetooth | Android 9.0

Sound: 20 Watts Output

Display : A+ Grade Panel | UHD | HDR PRO | Micro dimming

Warranty Information: 18 months warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase Vivo S1 Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Amazfit GTR with AMOLED Key Specs

47mm - 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) / 42mm - 1.2-inch ( 390 x 390 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, AF Coating

Supports Android 5.0 and above, iO S10.0 and above

BioTracker PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor,6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axial Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Capacitive Sensor, Ambient Light Brightness Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS + GLONASS

Dimensions (47mm): 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm; Weight: 36g (aluminum alloy), 48g (stainless steel), 40g (titanium metal)

Dimensions (42mm): 42.6 x 42.6 x 9.2 mm mm; Weight: 25.5g

Water-resistant and dust-resistant (5ATM / 50 meters)

47mm - 410mAh LiPo battery with up to 24-days battery life with normal use, up to 74 days in basic watch mode

42mm -195mAh LiPo battery with up to 12-days battery life with normal use, up to 34 days in basic watch mode Sony WH-XB900N Headphones launched in India for Rs. 16990 Key Specs

Dynamic type headphone

Dimensions- 9.5 x 7.9 x 3.5 inches; weight 254g

Cable length- 1.2m(approx.)

Connectivity- Bluetooth 4.2, NFC

Digital noise cancellation

40mm driver unit, 3Hz- 20,000Hz frequency response

Built-in microphone

Touch sensor volume control

Quick Attention feature

Supported audio formats- SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

30 hours(approx.) of battery life

Quick charging through USB Type-C Toreto BOLT wireless earphones launched for Rs. 1248 Key Specs

Speakers Combined With Bluetooth Create Super Accurate Hd Sound With Powerful Bass.In-Ear Design Provide Well Isolation From External Noise.

Superior Sound Quality: It provides you Superior sound quality while taking calls & Enjoying Music

In-line Mic & Volume Control: The headset has an in-line mic and +/- control buttons.

In-line Mic & Volume Control: The headset has an in-line mic and +/- control buttons Huawei Watch GT Active launched in India for Rs. 15,990 Key Specs

1.39-inch ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display, 326 PPI

Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above iOS 9.0 devices

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO

3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass, features for climbing and trail running

Dimensions: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.6 mm; Weight: 46 g (without the strap)

Optical heart rate sensor

Up to 14 days battery life

Best Mobiles in India