Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Clears TENNA Certification; Key Specifications Tipped

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series is likely to get a successor sometimes soon. The company is said to be working on the Redmi Note 10 5G which had earlier cleared its certification via 3C mobile authentication platform in China. Its fast charging capacity was revealed back then. Now, the device has been spotted on another popular mobile authentication website in China which suggests an upcoming launch.

Redmi Note 10 5G TENNA Certification

The upcoming Redmi 5G smartphone has bagged its certification from TENNA with the M2004J7AC model number. The handset had earlier stopped by the 3C mobile certification website with the same model number. As per the TENNA website's database, the Redmi Note 10 5G will debut with a 6.57-inch OLED display that will offer an FHD+ resolution.

But unlike the Redmi Note 9 series which features a punch-hole display design, the Redmi Note 10 5G is said to arrive with a waterdrop notch. The notch is expected to house a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is said to feature a quad-rear camera setup housed inside a square module.

It is likely to feature a 48MP primary sensor with PDAF and EIS support. The details on the remaining sensors haven't been disclosed. However, the setup is said to be completed by an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a depth lens. As per TENNA, the device will be using a 4,500 mAh battery for fuel which will be accompanied by 22.5W fast charging technology.

At its core, the device could likely equip the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor which will have a clock speed of 2.6GHZ. The Redmi Note 10 5G is expected to arrive with up to 8GBRAM and 256GB onboard storage. It is said to come with up to 2TB storage expansion option.

Xiaomi is most likely to ship the Redmi Note 10 5G with Android 1o-based MIUI 11 skin. If we go by the rumors, then the handset will offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and offer a USB Type-C port and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

