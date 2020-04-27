Redmi 33W Fast Charging 5G Smartphone Gets 3C Certification; Redmi Note 10 Pro Suspected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

After the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series, the company is said to be speeding up the work on its successor, the Redmi Note 10 smartphones. And so, Redmi will soon be launching the Redmi 10X 4G smartphone shortly. Apart from this smartphone, Redmi has just received approval from the 3C authority in China.

3C Certification Of New Redmi Smartphone

Currently, the exact identity of these smartphones is still under wrap. However, the 3C certification is speculated to be for the Redmi Note 10 series, including the Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone. Here are some of the details that have surfaced via the certification:

For one, the 3C approval reveals the model names, which are M2004J7AC and M2004J7BC that are 5G-ready smartphones. The certification of the M2004J7AC reveals that it could pack 22.5W fast charger. Plus, the charger's model number is also revealed: MDY-11-EM.

The next model, namely the M2004J7BC will be packing an even faster-charging setup with up to 33W rapid charging support. An MDY-11-EX charger will ship with this smartphone.

What Does 3C Certification Reveal?

Firstly, the model numbers of both the devices with the 3C approval indicate that they could be smartphones from the same series. Many reports speculate it could be the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series. Also, we know that both the smartphones are 5G-ready, which means it could be directed for launch in markets with 5G networks.

The 3C approval in China is one of the critical certifications for every telecommunication gadget. The approval of the new Redmi smartphones has also given us an insight into its charging capabilities.

Redmi Note 10 Series: What To Expect?

As noted, Xiaomi recently launched its sub-brand Redmi Note 9 series in India. However, this series was meant for international markets like India where the 5G network is still in infancy. It's now expected that Xiaomi might directly launch the Redmi Note 10 series in its home market.

The model numbers M20047JAC and M2004J7BC are speculated to be the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro, with 5G support. While most of these are speculations, readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt and wait for more updates to surface online.

